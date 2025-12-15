US not updating Russia in real time on Berlin talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The United States is not informing Russia in real time about the progress of contacts on Ukraine in Berlin, and Moscow expects to receive information from the American side after the talks conclude, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"They do not discuss it with us," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked whether the US has been keeping Russia updated on the details of the Ukraine talks in Berlin.

"Work is currently underway between negotiators from the US, Europe, and Ukraine. Once they complete their part of the work, we will expect to receive the vision being discussed today from our US counterparts," Peskov explained.

On December 14, a meeting between US and Ukrainian delegations on resolving the conflict in Ukraine was held in Berlin at the German Federal Chancellery. The US delegation included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner, while the Ukrainian delegation included Vladimir Zelensky, Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov.

On December 12, German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius announced that Chancellor Friedrich Merz would meet with Zelensky in Berlin on December 15 to discuss the Ukrainian settlement. A number of EU and NATO leaders are expected to join the talks afterwards.