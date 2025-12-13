MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered a massive overnight precision strike by Kinzhal missiles on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive overnight strike by ground-based and seaborne precision weapons, Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and their energy facilities. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Kiev loses 1,355 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,355 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 200 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops, two tanks and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 190 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 480 troops, three tanks and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 230 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 35 troops and four materiel depots in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

The situation in Dimitrov

Russian forces continue destroying surrounded Ukrainian troops in Dimitrov

Russia’s Battlegroup Center forces continued destroying surrounded Ukrainian troops in Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued destroying the surrounded Ukrainian armed formations in the neighborhoods Vostochny and Zapadny in Dimitrov, and mopping up the settlements of Svetloye and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

In addition, Battlegroup Center units thwarted an attempt by a group of Ukrainian soldiers to get out of the encirclement near Svetloye. As a result, Russian forces destroyed 11 Ukrainian soldiers and captured one as a prisoner-of-war, it said.

The situation in Krasnoarmeysk

Russian forces destroy over 60 Ukrainian troops in attempt to push to Krasnoarmeysk

Russia’s Battlegroup Center units eliminated over 60 Ukrainian troops in their attempt to break through from Shevchenko to the outskirts of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s assault group riding motorcycles made an attempt with the support of tanks to break through from the settlement of Shevchenko to the northern outskirts of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The attack was thwarted and over 60 Ukrainian troops, three tanks and up to 20 motorcycles were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian Armed Forces strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure

Russian forces strike port infrastructure used by Ukrainian army

Russian forces struck the port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy troop deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukraine’s port infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, ammunition depots and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Operation of the Russian air defense system

Russian air defenses intercept 169 Ukrainian UAVs, two HIMARS rockets in past 24 hours

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 169 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 169 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 669 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 102,347 unmanned aerial vehicles, 639 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,524 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,630 multiple rocket launchers, 31,872 field artillery guns and mortars and 48,940 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.