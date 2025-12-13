North Korean combat engineers clear mines on over 40,000 hectares in Russia’s Kursk Region

KURSK, December 13. /TASS/. Combat engineers of the North Korean 528th Engineer Regiment involved in mine clearance in Russia’s Kursk Region have removed mines on an area of almost 42,400 hectares and destroyed over 1.5 million explosives, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on his Telegram channel.

"Combat engineers from the friendly republic have cleared almost 42,400 hectares of our territory from mines and destroyed over 1.5 million explosive devices. This is invaluable help in the work, without which our borderline territory cannot be rebuilt," he said.

As reported earlier, the personnel of the 528th Engineer Regiment returned to North Korea after accomplishing the combat assignment by the Workers’ Party of Korea in the Kursk Region.