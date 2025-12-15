Russia provides necessary support to Venezuela, common sense must prevail — MFA

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Moscow is actively providing comprehensive political support to Caracas and hopes that reason will ultimately prevail amid the current tense situation between Venezuela and the United States, Alexander Shchetinin, Director of the Latin American Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told the media on the sidelines of the Third Russian-Venezuelan Youth Forum.

"We are certainly extending the necessary political backing to the fraternal Venezuelan people during this challenging period. We believe that common sense must prevail, and that a rational and just solution will be found to resolve the current crisis," he stated in response to questions on the matter. When asked whether Russia and the United States are exchanging information through diplomatic channels regarding the situation, and whether Russia is engaging in any mediation efforts, Shchetinin noted that the current perception of developments in Latin America "serves as a strong motivation for making prudent decisions."

The United States has baselessly accused Caracas of failing to take adequate measures against drug trafficking. According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump has authorized the CIA to carry out covert operations in Venezuela. US media reports indicate that Washington may soon launch strikes against drug cartel targets within the country.

As The New York Times reported in August, Trump signed a classified directive to begin employing military force against Latin American drug cartels. Subsequently, significant US military deployments were made to the Caribbean. The US also carried out airstrikes against vessels suspected of transporting drugs in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean. In November, the Pentagon announced that a task force led by the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford had entered the US Southern Command area of operations to combat regional drug smuggling.