MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky came to power on promises of peace but started to promote war instead, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Zelensky won the election against [then-Ukrainian President Pyotr] Poroshenko on promises of peace. But instead of keeping his word, he continued to violate the Minsk Agreements and play for time. It became clear that no one intended [to implement the accords]. He started to promote war instead of peace," Peskov told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin, when asked if what Zelensky had said after winning the election could be seen as proof of Kiev's plans to prepare for war.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the Minsk Agreements were in fact a staged plan that had been signed by all parties, including Poroshenko.