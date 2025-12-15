Chile’s new President Kast hints on difficult times for his country

BUENOS-AIRES, December 15. /TASS/. Chilean newly-elected President Jose Antonio Kast said that his country faces a complicated year ahead, but vowed to work on ‘restoring law and order’ in the republic.

"We're going to have a difficult year, a very difficult one, because the country's financial situation is bad," Kast said in his first speech as Chilean president stated.

"But results unlikely to appear the very next day," he stated. "It will take perseverance, strength, and wisdom to solve existing problems."

"It will be the beginning of changes for Chileans, who need the unity," the newly-elected Chilean president added.

The Chilean Election Commission announced earlier in the day that country’s opposition conservative politician Jose Antonio Kast won the second round of the country’s presidential election.

According to the Election Commission, Kast secured 58.61% of the vote while his main opponent Jeannette Jara garnered 41.39% of the vote following the vote-count based on results provided by 83.43% of polling stations.

On December 14, Chile held its presidential and parliamentary elections.

In his presidential election campaign Kast advocated a reduction in government intervention in the economy and tougher measures to combat crime and illegal migration. He also promised to lower the corporate income tax rate, cut government spending and build barriers on the border with Bolivia.

Kast, 59, will be the first ultra-conservative politician to serve as president of Chile since the military regime of General Augusto Pinochet. He is a strict opponent of euthanasia, abortion, divorce and same-sex marriage.

The newly-elected president of Chile will be sworn on March 11, 2026 for a four-year term.