Russia welcomes FIDE’s decision to reinstate Russian chess players’ rights — Peskov

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the decision of the General Assembly of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to allow Russian chess players to compete at international tournaments under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We welcome the decision of the General Assembly of the International Chess Federation to allow our athletes and our chess teams to participate in international competitions under the national flag and anthem. We deeply appreciate this decision made following the vote of the General Assembly," Peskov, who is also the chairman of the Russian Chess Federation’s (RCF) Board of Trustees, told journalists.

"We believe that it was the right step towards the depoliticization of sports, especially in such field as chess," he continued.

"And we hope that this decision of the international federation reflects it in full. Other interpretations of fair voting may only provoke our disappointment," Peskov added.

FIDE’s sanctions against Russia

On February 28, 2022, FIDE announced that chess players from Russia and Belarus would be allowed to participate in international competitions under a neutral status, adding, however, that the federation had barred both countries from hosting official chess competitions.

On March 16, 2022, the world governing body of chess barred teams representing Russia and Belarus from all international competition.

On June 7, 2024, the FIDE Ethics Commission ruled to suspend the membership of the Russian Chess Federation (RCF) with the global federation for the two-year period because the RCF included as its members chess associations from the country’s new territories.

On June 26, 2024, Russia’s governing chess body filed an appeal against the decision of the FIDE Ethics Commission and requested a complete overhaul of the Ethics Commission, as well as the return of the flag and anthem to Russian athletes.

On September 13, 2024, the Appeals Chamber of the FIA Ethics Commission overturned the body's earlier decision to revoke the RCF’s membership, upholding the appeal of the Russian Chess Federation.

In July, 2025, FIDE allowed the Russian women's national team to participate in the World Team Championship under the FIDE banner while the European Chess Union (ECU) opposed this decision. The Russian team eventually won the tournament.

On December 14, 2025, FIDE ruled that "youth athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport should no longer be restricted in their access to international youth competitions, in both individual and team sports… In addition, the standard protocols of the IF [International Federations] or the International Sports Event Organizer regarding flags, anthems, uniforms and other elements should apply, provided that the national sports organization concerned is in good standing.".