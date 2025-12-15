{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Jose Antonio Kast wins Chilean presidential election

According to the Election Commission, Kast secured 58.61% of the vote
Jose Antonio Kast Elvis Gonzalez - Pool/ Getty Images
Jose Antonio Kast
© Elvis Gonzalez - Pool/ Getty Images

BUENOS AIRES, December 15. /TASS/. Chilean opposition conservative politician Jose Antonio Kast has won the second round of the country’s presidential election, the Chilean Election Commission announced.

According to the Election Commission, Kast secured 58.61% of the vote while his main opponent Jeannette Jara garnered 41.39% of the vote following the vote-count based on results provided by 83.43% of polling stations.

On Sunday, Chile held its presidential and parliamentary elections.

In his presidential election campaign Kast advocated a reduction in government intervention in the economy and tougher measures to combat crime and illegal migration. He also promised to lower the corporate income tax rate, cut government spending and build barriers on the border with Bolivia.

Kast, 59, will be the first ultra-conservative politician to serve as president of Chile since the military regime of General Augusto Pinochet. He is a strict opponent of euthanasia, abortion, divorce and same-sex marriage.

The newly-elected president of Chile will be sworn on March 11, 2026 for a four-year term.

