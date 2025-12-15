Florida man sanctioned by EU for pro-Russia social media posts

BRUSSELS, December 15. /TASS/. The EU has imposed sanctions against a US citizen, former Florida sheriff’s deputy John Mark Dougan, who asked for political asylum in Russia in 2016, accused of supporting Russian information operations on the Internet, said an EU Council resolution, published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

He is publicly accused of participating in pro-Kremlin digital information operations on the Internet, the EU Council said in a statement. It claims that Dougan now holds American and Russian citizenship.