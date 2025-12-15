EU attempts to use Russian system encroaches international reserve system — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The use of Russian assets by the European Union encroaches the international system of reserves, Special presidential envoy and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said on the X.

"EU kleptocratic attempts to illegally use Russian reserves is a vicious attack on property rights and the international reserves system created by the United States," the official stressed.

The presidential envoy earlier expressed confidence that the Bank of Russia will prevail in legal proceedings against Belgium-based depository Euroclear.