Over 420,000 Cambodian residents flee homes due to conflict with Thailand

HANOI, December 15. /TASS/. More than 420,000 Cambodian residents have been forced to leave their homes due to the border conflict with Thailand, Cambodia’s Information Minister Neth Pheaktra said.

"As of 6 p.m. (11 a.m. GMT - TASS) on December 15, 2025, the number of Cambodian residents who left their homes due to Thailand’s military aggression reached 126,204 families, or 421,853 people, across seven provinces of the country," he wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in the country).

According to the latest reports, shelling in Cambodia has killed 15 civilians and injured 73 others.

Clashes involving small arms began along the Thailand-Cambodia border on December 7. According to the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense, after several days of provocative actions aimed at sparking a new round of confrontation in the border areas, the Thai army began attacking Cambodian positions.

The Thai military, in turn, said that Cambodian forces were the first to open fire on Thai positions in the border area. Thai servicemen returned fire in an effort to establish control over key areas and inflict damage on the opposing forces.