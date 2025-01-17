Iranian president says new pact with Russia to strengthen security partnership

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Moscow and Tehran would expand all aspects of bilateral relations, including security cooperation.

"I am confident that after the signing of the Comprehensive Partnership Treaty our relations will grow stronger every year in all fields - security, economy, culture and trade," Pezeshkian said.

He said the Russian-Iranian treaty "will give a great impetus to the development of bilateral relations and become a solid foundation for further onward movement."

The presidents of Russia and Iran are holding talks in the Kremlin. At the end of the negotiations they plan to sign the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, intended to become a milestone in the development of relations between the two countries and open up new horizons in various areas of cooperation, including defense, counter-terrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science and engineering. According to Iranian officials, the document will be an update of the treaty on the Basics of Relations and Principles of Cooperation between Russia and Iran, signed in 2001 for 10 years and automatically renewed for subsequent five-year periods.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Moscow and Tehran was not directed against third countries. According to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, the document does not provide for the creation of a defense alliance. Kazem Jalali, Iran’s ambassador to Russia, noted that the treaty differed from Russia's separate 2024 agreements with the DPRK and Belarus, which contained provisions concerning mutual defense.