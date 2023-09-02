Russia’s Armed Forces hit command and Ukrainian observation posts in DPR

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces hit two command and observation posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as an enemy communications center in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

"Two command and observation posts of units of the 28th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hit in the area of the settlement of Dyleevka in the Donetsk People's Republic. A communication center of the 110th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed in the area of the settlement of Avdeevka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian Armed Forces also destroyed a field ammunition warehouse of the 106th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region. "A field ammunition warehouse of the 106th Territorial Defense Brigade was destroyed near the village of Tyaginka in the Kherson region, and an unmanned aerial vehicle command post was hit near the village of Otradokamenka in the Kherson region," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian military destroyed the armored brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kislovka area of the Kharkov region in the Kupyansk direction.

Russian forces also destroyed up to 60 servicemen of Ukraine's Armed Forces in the Krasny Liman direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. "In the Krasny Liman direction, coordinated actions of units of the Center group of troops, army aviation strikes, artillery fire, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 5th brigade of the National Guard and the 67th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Grigorovka of the Donetsk People's Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova of the Lugansk People's Republic over the day," the statement said.