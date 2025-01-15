Kiev offered $1 mln to Russian troops for leaving Gorlovka

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military intelligence agency offered $1 million to Russian troops for leaving positions near the city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), according to files that Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has published alongside the Defense Ministry.

"Ukrainian military intelligence officers offered to pay one million US dollars to Russian troops for abandoning positions in Gorlovka (DPR). The FSB counterintelligence unit quickly uncovered the plans of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) and took control of the situation. The Ukrainian military intelligence agency made an advance payment of $100,000," the FSB said in a statement.

"One morning, enemy special operations forces, supported by armored vehicles, began advancing towards the positions I had discussed with them. However, there had been no preliminary bombardment. Clearly, we were monitoring their movement; we allowed them to come closer and targeted them with all the weapons we had. Apparently, they did not understand what happened and continued their attack, which came in two more waves. Ultimately, they suffered heavy losses and were forced to retreat," a service member said in a video.

Elite units of the Ukrainian armed forces were deployed, indicating that the Ukrainian intelligence agency was confident it had successfully bribed Russian troops.

"Russian forces launched preemptive missile and artillery strikes on the routes towards our positions that Ukrainian armed units planned to use and that were identified in advance," the FSB noted.

The enemy suffered significant troop and equipment losses. The money received from Ukraine was used to supply the units involved in the special military operation, the FSB added. The counterintelligence operation took place a year ago.