DONETSK, January 15. /TASS/. Attempts by the Ukrainian special services to bribe Russian forces near Gorlovka to stand down show how much trouble the enemy is in on the battlefield, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), opined to TASS.

"Bribery, blackmail, intimidation - this is what the enemy mostly resorts to, being unable to boast even the least bit of success on the front lines," Kimakovsky said. "The key reason is that the Ukrainians are flailing at the front. In their desperation and amid a lack of options, Kiev is literally trying to buy some time," he explained.

In the course of that unsuccessful assault, Ukrainian troops sustained heavy casualties and lots of military equipment was lost, he added.

Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) published files showing that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) attempted to bribe the Russian military into leaving their positions near Gorlovka ahead of a NATO summit in the fall of 2023. The Ukrainian military intelligence agency was ready to pay out a $1 million bribe. FSB and Russian Defense Ministry officers quickly uncovered these plans as they exposed concentrations of enemy troops and movement routes that were successfully hit.