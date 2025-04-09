US-China trade war triggers concern, Russia to take mitigation measures — Zakharova

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about possible consequences of the tariff war between the US and China and it will take measures to minimize the potential damage, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"In view of the so-called tariff war between the US and China we would like to note that the situation concerning two main global economies, one of which being our long-term foreign trade partner, triggers serious concern," she told a briefing. "We are monitoring the developments, and we will comprehensively analyze the potential consequences and, obviously, take measures to minimize the potential damage to our country," Zakharova added.

"The recent tariff actions by the White House violate the fundamental rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), she noted, adding that those "decisions showed that Washington no longer considers itself bound by the principles of international trade law." "Unilateral tariff protectionism has been adopted instead of the legal WTO procedure for cases involving an increase in US tariffs," Zakharova stated.

Apparently, the US "is aiming to improve the conditions for access to foreign markets for American companies, attract investments, and move large-scale manufacturing to its soil," the diplomat said. However, in reality, the issue is about "the need to revive the US economy from its critical condition," considering statements by the current American administration on its foreign debt, sluggish growth rates, and other economic crises resulting from years of errors made by previous White House administrations, she emphasized.

"Any shocks threatening a deceleration of global economic growth and a general decline in consumption have their negative impact on many processes worldwide," Zakharova concluded. She also reiterated in this regard Russia’s consistent stance "on further strengthening relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with China" and continuation of efforts by both parties to "enhance practical collaboration in all areas."