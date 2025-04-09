Europe now aggressive towards Russia, but all global tragedies began with that — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Europe is once again demonstrating its hostile attitude towards Russia, but all previous global tragedies began with Europe’s aggressive actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for the TASS Kids project.

"We are witnessing a yet another wave of Europe being hostile <…> to our country. Notably, before the Great Patriotic War, World War Two was won, all global tragedies began with Europe’s aggressive actions: Napoleonic wars, and World War One, and World War Two," he said.

"Only after World War Two, when Europe was weakened, the Americans became the leaders of the so-called free world, and then it was them who initiated the majority of conflicts on the planet. And prior to that, all tragedies originated from Europe," he said.