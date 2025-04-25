Zelensky seeks to deceive Trump, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s diplomacy is based on deceit, murders and terror, and his promises to US President Donald Trump are nothing but lies, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She pointed to Zelensky’s remarks that Ukraine could bring Crimea back through diplomatic efforts and sanctions. "Zelensky’s diplomacy is about murders, terrorism, lies, hatred and dirty tricks. Zelensky’s diplomacy for Crimea is about killing Crimeans, trying to destroy the Crimean Bridge, carry out terrorist attacks on anything and everything on the peninsula and demanding more weapons to resolve the issue by force," she wrote on Telegram.

Zakharova also stressed that Zelensky "is now also eliminating his own fellow citizens who live in the rest of Ukraine."

"He is even trying to deceive Trump: he lied when he promised to comply with the 30-day moratorium on attacks against energy sites; he lied when he promised to respect the Easter ceasefire, and he lied when he talked about ‘strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities’," Zakharova specified.

Washington’s proposals

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the United States’ proposals to settle the conflict in Ukraine particularly included Washington’s recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, tacit acceptance of Russia’s control over its new regions, and the removal of the issue of Ukraine’s NATO accession from the agenda. However, US President Donald Trump’s administration does not plan to offer security guarantees to Kiev if it agrees to resolve the conflict peacefully.