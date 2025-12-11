NATO, EU preparing for large-scale conflict with Russia — Russian embassy in Belgium

BRUSSELS, December 11. /TASS/. The leadership of NATO and the EU is constantly escalating the situation and preparing for a large-scale conflict with Russia, the Russian Embassy in Belgium said in a comment to TASS regarding the remarks of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"It is not Moscow, but the leadership of NATO and the EU that is constantly escalating the situation and preparing for a large-scale conflict with our country. We regard the statements made by NATO Secretary General Rutte on December 11, that the alliance is Russia's next target and that war will come to every home, as utterly irresponsible and extremely provocative," the embassy stated.

The embassy emphasized that the war party in Brussels is seeking "to sell the uncontrolled increase in military spending and the militarization of economies to the population at the expense of socio-economic well-being, to justify the ongoing pumping of weapons and equipment to the retreating Ukrainian Armed Forces, and to hinder by any means the efforts undertaken by the administration of US President Donald Trump to peacefully settle the Ukrainian crisis."