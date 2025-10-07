Putin to take part in Russia-Central Asia summit on October 9 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the Russia-Central Asia summit on October 9, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The second Russia-Central Asia summit will be held on October 9. <…> We hope that the discussion will be fruitful and useful both for us and for Central Asian countries," he said. "Our president and the presidents of the five Central Asian countries will take part."

According to Ushakov, along with Putin, the summit will be attended by Presidents Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, Serdar Berdymukhamedov of Turkmenistan, and Savkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan.

"Plans are to discuss issues of further cooperation between Russia and Central Asian states in the six-lateral format in the trade, economic, financial, investment, industrial, logistics, energy, and other areas. Special attention will be paid to issues of regional security in the context of the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East," Ushakov said, adding that a final communique will be adopted after the summit.

"This is a long document, which reflects common tasks to expand joint activities in various spheres in the interests of strengthening strategic partnership between Asian countries and Russia," he said. "Apart from that, a plan for joint actions in 2025-2027 will be adopted after the summit. This will be a plan for concrete work in various areas: politics, diplomacy, trade, transport, humanitarian sphere, security, energy, cultural heritage, and, naturally, issues of migration and ecology. This is a plan for 2025-2027 and the results of its implementation will be discussed at the third Central Asia-Russia summit in 2027. The venue will be agreed on later," he added.