MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. A huge number of Ukrainian and European agencies are involved in generating fake news about the talks on Ukraine, trying to blur and distort US President Donald Trump's pragmatic approaches as much as possible, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"A huge number of agencies, both European and Ukrainian, are engaged in generating these fakes. Their main task is to blur and distort the pragmatic approaches that formed the basis of Trump's peace plan. These approaches can be used to find a realistic settlement mechanism," he said.