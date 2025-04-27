Putin expresses condolences to Iranian leadership over explosion at Shahid Rajaee port

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian over the aftermath of the explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port.

"Please accept my deepest condolences over the loss of life and the massive destruction caused by the explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port. Please convey my sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured," the telegram published on the Kremlin website reads.

The President also expressed Russia’s readiness to assist in eliminating the aftermath of the tragedy.

On Saturday, April 26, a powerful explosion occurred in the port of Shahid Rajaee, located in the city of Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf. According to the latest data, 25 people were killed and almost 1,400 were injured. The cause of the explosion was not officially announced. According to The New York Times, sodium perchlorate, which is used in solid rocket fuel, may have detonated in the port.