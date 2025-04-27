Saudi Arabia, Qatar to settle Syria’s $15 million arrears to World Bank

DOHA, April 27. /TASS/. Qatar and Saudi Arabia have undertaken to repay Syria’s debts to the World Bank Group amounting to $15 million, according to their joint statement cited by the Saudi Press Agency.

"In continuation of the ongoing efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar to support and accelerate the recovery of the Syrian Arab Republic’s economy, and in light of recent discussions held during the High-level Roundtable on Syria on the margin of the 2025 WBG/IMF Spring Meetings, the ministries of finance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar jointly announce their commitment to settle Syria's outstanding arrears to the World Bank Group, totaling around $15 million," the agency said.

According to the statement, this commitment "will pave the way for the World Bank Group to resume support and operations in Syria after a suspension of more than 14 years."

Apart from that, Riyadh and Doha called on international and regional financial institution to "promptly resume and expand their development engagement in Syria."

World Bank officials visited Damascus on April 14 to discuss the potential resumption of financing to ensure the restoration of the energy infrastructure and payments in the public sector. Syrian Finance Minister Mohammad Yusr Barnieh‘s meeting with the WB delegation was the first public contact between the sides in recent years. On the same day, Reuters said, citing its sources, that Saudi Arabia may settle Syria’s arrears to the World Bank Group, opening the way for international assistance to the country’s restoration efforts.