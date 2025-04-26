MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron is only wasting his breath by declaring Ukraine's readiness for an "unconditional ceasefire" after his meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in Rome, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said.

"Zelensky failed in the two previous ceasefires - the energy ceasefire and the Easter truce, but Macron didn't notice it, but now Zelensky has explained everything to him, and Macron believes him! In general, they have a very 'trusting' relationship," the diplomat wrote on his Telegram channel. "Macron is just wasting his breath and generating white noise, and what response can there be to worthless and meaningless noise? None," Miroshnik emphasized.

Macron met with Zelensky in Rome after the funeral of Pope Francis. The pontiff's funeral was attended by 160 delegations, including more than 60 heads of state and government, as well as the EU leadership.