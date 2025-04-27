Pakistani military opens fire on Indian border — PTI agency

NEW DELHI, April 27. /TASS/. Pakistani military opened fire on the border control line of the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the night from Saturday to Sunday, the Indian agency PTI reported citing sources.

The shooting on the border was recorded in the areas of Tutmari Gali and Rampur. Indian army personnel responded with "return fire from small arms," the sources said.

There were no reports of casualties.

As PTI noted, the ceasefire agreement on the Indian-Pakistani border has been violated for the third time since the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

On April 22, armed individuals opened fire on tourists in the town of Pahalgam in northern India, killing 25 Indian nationals and one tourist from Nepal. The attack also resulted in multiple injuries. The attackers managed to flee the scene. The Times of India reported, citing intelligence sources, that the attack was carried out by the Resistance Front, a sabotage outfit of the Pakistan-based radical group Lashkar-e-Taiba (outlawed in Russia).

After the terrorist attack, India almost halved the number of its embassy in Islamabad, declared military advisers to the Pakistani diplomatic mission personae non gratae, and closed the key Attari checkpoint on the border. Indian authorities also suspended the agreement with Islamabad on the distribution of water resources and the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens.