MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Ukraine's war crimes prove that only Vladimir Zelensky is an obstacle to a sustainable peace, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said.

"The obstacle to sustainable peace was, is and will be Zelensky himself. And this has been proven by the situation in the Kursk Region. Ukrainian troops brutally killed civilians, abused the elderly and children, destroyed civilian infrastructure," the politician wrote on his Telegram channel.

Speaking about the complete liberation of the Kursk Region from the Ukrainian military, he emphasized that Zelensky's gamble at the cost of tens of thousands of lives of Ukrainian soldiers had failed. He called the liberation of the region Russia's trump card in the negotiations.

"The Ukrainian Nazis will have to answer harshly for all their war crimes. And Zelensky, in fact, has no 'cards' left," Slutsky concluded.

Earlier, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the completion of the operation to liberate the Kursk Region from the Ukrainian military. A massive Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6, 2024. The complete mopping-up of the territory lasted 264 days. According to Putin, the complete defeat of the enemy in the Kursk border area creates conditions for further successful actions of the Russian troops in other important areas of the front and "brings closer the defeat of the neo-Nazi regime." The Russian president congratulated and thanked the servicemen of the military units that took part in the liberation of the region.