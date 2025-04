DONETSK, April 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are fleeing positions on the southeastern outskirts of the settlement of Bogatyr in the south of the Donetsk region, a source in Russian defense circles told TASS on Saturday.

"The southeastern outskirts of Bogatyr have become a meat grinder for the enemy. Due to this, they [Ukrainian troops] are fleeing positions in that frontline sector," the defense source said.

Battles have begun at approaches to that community, he added.