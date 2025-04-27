Rocket fuel component could be reason for Iran explosion — newspaper

NEW YORK, April 27. /TASS/. Sodium perchlorate used in solid rocket fuel could be the cause of an explosion at Iran's Shahid Rajaee port, The New York Times reported, citing a source in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran’s armed forces).

However, the source did not specify what might have caused the substance to explode.

On Saturday morning, a powerful explosion occurred in Iran's Shahid Rajaee port on the Persian Gulf coast. According to the latest reports, at least eight people were killed and more than 750 injured. Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni arrived at the scene. The cause of the explosion has not yet been officially announced.