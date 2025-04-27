MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 250 servicemen, in the Battlegroup South’s responsibility zone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup South have taken up more advantageous lines and positions. They have inflicted losses on the manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and a brigade of special forces in the areas of the settlements of Konstantinovka, Katerinovka, Alekseevo-Druzhkovka, Belaya Gora, Malinovka, Dyleevka, Pleshcheyevka, Yablonovka, and Ilyinovka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the Defense Ministry said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian army also lost a tank, five armored combat vehicles, six cars, and a field artillery gun. An electronic warfare station and four ammunition depots were destroyed.