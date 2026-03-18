Russia's sea drones far ahead of foreign developments in many respects — aide

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian military science is ahead of foreign developers in many ways in the field of naval drones, Presidential Aide and Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with Kommersant.

Russia is already using autonomous, unmanned, and remotely operated underwater vehicles, and scientific institutes and design bureaus are developing a new generation of such technology, the presidential aide noted.

"In this area, our military science is not lagging behind; in many respects, it is ahead of foreign developments. An analysis of the domestic market is underway to identify the most promising solutions for creating sea drones. Attention is also being paid to small private companies, a number of which have independently created prototypes that are on par with foreign counterparts," Patrushev explained.

According to the aide, many countries are focusing on deploying maritime robotic systems because the traditional concept of building naval forces no longer meets modern requirements.

"For example, India recently began construction on its first center for developing and producing advanced unmanned platforms for its navy and civilian fleet," Patrushev recalled.