Iran destroys hangars with US fighter jets at bases in UAE, Bahrain — IRGC

TEHRAN, March 16. /TASS/. The armed forces of Iran delivered strikes that destroyed hangars with US fighter jets at the US air bases in the UAE and Bahrain, the press service of Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said.

"A few hours ago, the IRGC Navy destroyed a number of hangars with US fighter jets at the Sheikh Isa and Al Dhafra with high-explosive cruise missiles during its combined missile and drone operation," the Tasnim news agency quoted the IRGC statement as saying.

The IRGC said it will continue its strikes on US military bases in the Middle East until US forces completely withdraw from them.