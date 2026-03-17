Tankers start crossing Hormuz, White House says

NEW YORK, March 17. /TASS/. Oil tankers started going via the Strait of Hormuz, Director of the US National Economic Council Kevin Hassett said in an interview with CNBC television.

"Already you're seeing tankers are starting to dribble through the straits, and I think it's a sign of how little Iran has left. And so I think we're very optimistic that this is going to be over in the short run, and then there'll be price repercussions when it is over for a few weeks, as the ships make it to the refineries and so on," the official said.

"We've really got a plan for every corner of the disruption, from fertilizer to getting fuel to the West Coast and so on. And we're highly confident that we've got this thing under control and that it will end soon," Hassett added, referring to the conflict in the Middle East.