Iran carries out strikes on four Israeli cities, US bases in Middle East

TEHRAN, March 18. /TASS/. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has carried out the 62nd round of Operation True Promise 4, targeting four Israeli cities and US bases in the Middle East, the IRGC said in a statement.

"During the 62nd wave of attacks, targets in Akko, Haifa, Tel Aviv and Be'er Sheva were destroyed by powerful missiles after the cutting-edge air defenses of the Zionist regime and the criminal state of America were disabled," the Mehr news agency quoted the statement as saying.

According to the IRGC, all US military bases in the Middle East, including the Al Dhafra, Ali Al Salem and Al-Azraq facilities, once again came under attack.