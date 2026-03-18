Top security official’s death will not affect Iran’s political system — top diplomat

TEHRAN, March 18. /TASS/. The death of Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani will not affect the stability of the country’s political system, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has a strong political structure with established political, economic, and social institutions," he pointed out in an interview with Al Jazeera. "The presence or absence of a single individual does not affect this structure," Araghchi added, commenting on Larijani’s death.

"We have not had anyone more important than the leader himself, and even the leader was martyred, yet the system continued its work," the top diplomat said, as cited by the media outlet.