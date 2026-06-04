Ukraine requests additional Patriot missiles from Bundeswehr stockpiles — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, June 4. /TASS/. Ukraine has asked Germany to transfer "dozens" of additional Patriot missiles from the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces), Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

According to the sources, Kiev wants to receive these missiles this year in an effort to bolster its air defenses against intensifying air strikes by the Russian Armed Forces. Ukraine proposed a deal in which it would receive the missiles in exchange for giving Germany interceptors that are expected to be produced in the future, Bloomberg’s sources said on condition of anonymity.

The German government is reviewing Ukraine's request, but has not yet made a decision. However, one of the sources said the decision could be announced ahead of the NATO summit in July or during it. Representatives of the German government and Vladimir Zelensky declined to comment when prodded.

Germany had previously provided Ukraine with Patriot missiles from its own stockpiles. In March, Der Spiegel magazine reported that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had reached an agreement with several European partners to supply Ukraine with over 30 PAC-3 missiles, some of which were allocated from the Bundeswehr.

According to the agency, in April, Kiev secured a €4 billion ($4.6 billion) military aid package from Berlin that includes funding for hundreds of missiles for the US-made Patriot air-defense system.