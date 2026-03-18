192 Israelis hospitalized over past 24 hours — Health Ministry

TEL AVIV, March 18. /TASS/. During the day, 192 Israelis injured by rockets were hospitalized, the Health Ministry said.

"In the last 24 hours, from 7:00 (05:00 GMT) yesterday until 7:00 (05:00 GMT) today 192 injured people were taken to hospitals, including four in moderate condition, 177 in mild condition, and one in a state of distress," it said in a statement.

"Since the beginning of Operation Lion's Roar [on February 28], as of Wednesday, March 18, 3,727 people have been taken to hospitals. Currently, 74 people are hospitalized, including seven in serious condition, 12 in moderate condition, 54 in mild condition and one in a state of anxiety.".