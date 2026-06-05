BERLIN, June 5. /TASS/. Germany has been actively preparing for negotiations with Russia for several weeks, Die Zeit reported.

So far there have been only rumors that Germany may start negotiations with Russia soon. However, behind the scenes, according to the newspaper, the situation has changed: "the German government has been intensively preparing for negotiations with Russia for several weeks." The Office of the Federal Chancellor of Germany holds regular consultations on this issue, primarily with representatives of France and the United Kingdom. Government sources report that "the window for negotiations between the European side and Russia is gradually opening."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, according to Die Zeit, has always rejected demands to seek dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now, according to the newspaper, his position is as follows: "Nothing without Ukraine, no separate steps on the part of Germany, close teamwork with the Europeans, and coordination instead of competition with the United States." Thus, we are talking about four-party negotiations: Europe, Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, the newspaper said.

Currently, Die Zeit points out, the format of possible contacts is being discussed. For Merz, the "Eurotroika," which includes Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, is of key importance. Italy and Poland are currently also involved in these discussions, Die Zeit wrote.

On June 3, German government spokesman Steffen Meyer said that the German government is ready to negotiate with Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine when the window opens. As previously reported by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, which quoted representatives of the German cabinet, German authorities believe that a "window for negotiations between the European side and Russia is gradually opening."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting organized by TASS with the heads of the world's leading news agencies that Russia has not refused to engage in dialogue with European countries and does not impose the candidacy of negotiators. In February, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the discussion in Europe of ways of dialogue with Russia, that European leaders, if they want contacts with Putin, can call him.