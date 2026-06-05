US to decide whether to go to Eastern Economic Forum without invitation — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not plan to send a separate invitation to the American delegation to the Eastern Economic Forum in the fall because each country decides on the trip independently, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS.

"It's open to all delegations: the delegations make their own decisions," he said.

The US delegation at the current St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is headed by Rodney Mims Cook, chairman of the Commission on Fine Arts. As noted by Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Washington will be officially represented at the forum for the first time in the last 8-9 years.

Cook is expected to speak at the thematic session of the forum called "Russia-US: A Cultural Dialogue."