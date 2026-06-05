US House of Representatives passes bill on sanctions against Russia, assistance to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, June 5. /TASS/. The lower house of the US Congress on Thursday approved a bill to tighten sanctions against Russia and provide additional assistance to Ukraine.

The bill was passed with 226 votes for and 195 against.

The draft law provides for a regular assessment of whether Russia is conducting an armed conflict with Ukraine, violating the terms of a peace agreement, or not properly negotiating a peaceful settlement. As a punishment, it provides for the introduction of additional sanctions against Russian officials, financial organizations, the oil and gas sector, the coal and mining industries, as well as an increase in customs duties on Russian goods and services to at least 500%.

In addition, the bill provides for the allocation of $300 million in military aid to Ukraine in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

The initiator of the bill is Gregory Meeks, a senior Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.