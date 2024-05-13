Gazprom builds up gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia by 37.4% since year’s start

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Since the beginning of 2024, Gazprom has significantly increased gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia, exceeding the volumes for the same period last year by 37.4%, the holding company said in a statement.

"Gazprom has significantly increased gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. From January 1 to May 12, 2024, the volume of deliveries was 37.4% higher than the same period last year. In April 2024, the growth compared to last year’s April was 57.1%," the report says.

Gazprom regularly provides daily supplies above contractual obligations, the company noted. Since the beginning of 2024, the all-rime high for such deliveries has been updated six times.

"This indicates China’s interest in Russian pipeline gas and the reliability of Gazprom as a supplier and partner. Natural gas is supplied via the Power of Siberia to China under a bilateral long-term gas purchase and sale agreement between Gazprom and the Chinese company CNPC," the company said.

In 2023, Gazprom increased gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia by 1.5 times, to 22.7 billion cubic meters, which is 700 million cubic meters above contractual obligations.

Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in eastern Russia. Its export capacity of 38 bln cubic meters of gas per year is expected to be reached in 2025. Moreover, in the coming years, the total volume of Gazprom exports to China is expected to reach 48 bln cubic meters of gas per year (due to the implementation of a project for gas supplies to China via the Far Eastern route), and taking into account the transit gas pipeline through Mongolia - almost 100 bln cubic meters per year, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said earlier.

Miller later said that China was considering the possibility of increasing Russian gas supplies through the Power of Siberia beyond the design capacity of 38 bln cubic meters and that such an agreement could be reached in the near future.