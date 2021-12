MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Deliveries of the Il-114 airplane are planned to start in 2023, Russian Minister of Industry Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.

"Regarding long-range airplanes, further to SSJ-100 project development, we will start transferring the MC-21 jet to airlines from the next year and the Il-114 from 2023," the minister said.

Il-114 and Il-112V airplanes are fitted with the TVS117-ST engine. The civil modification of the engine is mounted at Il-114-300 airplane.