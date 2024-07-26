Russia, ASEAN have similar approaches on most pressing issues — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian and ASEAN member states have similar position on a number of pressing global world problems, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the meeting of foreign ministers of Russia and the ASEAN in Laos.

"The exchange of opinion on the current agenda confirmed the similarity of approaches of Russia and the ASEAN to the most pressing global and regional issues, the mutual aspiration for establishment of a fair world order, based on international law, inclusivity and equality. In this context, we drew our partners’ attention to the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin on establishment of a Eurasian security system," the ministry said.

The ministry added that, during the meeting, the sides discussed the progress of the Complex plan of action on implementation of the Russian-ASEAN strategic partnership for 2021-2025. The sides achieved an agreement on development of a new similar document for the next medium-term period.

"The measures on expansion of the practical cooperation in politics and security, trade and economy, and in the humanitarian area were in the spotlight of the meeting. The sides noted the successful launch of a new track on digital development in the beginning of this year," the ministry explained. "During the discussion, an emphasis was made on knowledge-intensive areas and the implementation of initiatives on development of ‘smart’ cities. The re-education programs for ASEAN specialists were highly praised by the partners."

The Foreign Ministry noted that the adoption of the joint statement on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Russia’s accession to the Treaty on friendship and cooperation in Southeast Asia - the founding document of the Association, which meets the goals on establishment of regional security architecture in the Asia Pacific Region - has become one of the main outcomes.

"In terms of expansion of integration processes on the Greater Eurasian territory, the sides reviewed the perspectives of increasing of cooperation between the ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The Association expresses its gratitude to Russia for the support of ASEAN’s central role in regional affairs," the ministry said.