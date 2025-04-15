Belarusian, Russian special services discuss ways of countering West's aggressive policies

MINSK, April 15. /TASS/. Participants in the joint session of the boards of the State Security Committee (KGB) of Belarus and Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), held in Mogilev, discussed cooperation in light of the West's ongoing aggressive policies, according to the Belarusian KGB.

The Belarusian special service reported that the participants reviewed the outcomes of bilateral cooperation in key areas of intelligence activities and deliberated on priorities for joint efforts amid the persistent aggressive stance of the collective West towards both Belarus and Russia.

According to the KGB, during discussions between KGB Chairman Lieutenant-General Ivan Tertel and SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin, it was emphasized that "the collective West, including some of the most hostile NATO and EU countries, continues to exert a negative influence on Belarus and Russia, using the Ukrainian crisis as a means to destabilize the situation in the Union State."

Additionally, the Belarusian special service noted, "A wide array of capabilities from Western intelligence agencies is being actively employed. In this context, the importance of combining the strengths of the two agencies to counter these hostile actions has been underscored."

During his visit to Belarus, Naryshkin was received by President Alexander Lukashenko.