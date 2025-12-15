Hungary will not let EU to send military mission to Ukraine — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, December 15. /TASS/. Leaders of the European Union want to send a mission to Ukraine to train the Ukrainian military, but Hungary will not let this red line to be crossed, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said after a foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

"Brussels wants a military training mission of the European Union to be moved to Ukraine. This is an absolute red line, which Hungary will not allow to cross in any case. This will escalate the conflict to a degree that we cannot foresee, and will put Hungary and its people into a serious danger," he told Hungarian reporters during a media stakeout aired by the M1 television.