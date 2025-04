MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The RTS Index started growing on the Moscow Exchange on the back of official currency rates released by the Bank of Russia.

The RTS Index gained 0.49% to 1,078.47 points. At the same time, the MOEX Russia Index slowed down to 2,816.31 points (-0.16%).

The Bank of Russia set the official rates at 82.3003 for the dollar, 93.6844 rubles for the euro, and 11.164 rubles for the yuan.