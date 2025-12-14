TV presenter Clarkson bans all members of Britain's ruling party from visiting his pub

LONDON, December 14. /TASS/. British TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson has banned all MPs from the ruling Labor Party from visiting his pub as he joined the nationwide campaign "No to Labor MPs," launched by the owners of drinking establishments who were unhappy with tax increases.

Clarkson only made an exception for MP Markus Campbell-Savours, who was expelled from the Labor faction last week because he voted against the government's budget.

Last year Clarkson banned British Prime Minister Keir Starmer from visiting his pub, The Farmer's Dog, located near the town of Burford in the picturesque Cotswolds region of southwestern England.

This is his way of expressing disagreement with the increase of the inheritance tax on agricultural land. The TV presenter, who produces the program "Clarkson's Farm," has also been seen several times at farmers' protests.