Turkey offers limited safety agreement for navigation in Black Sea — Fidan

ISTANBUL, December 14. /TASS/. Turkey has offered Russia and Ukraine to sign a limited agreement on non-attacks on energy facilities and safety of navigation in the Black Sea until they sign a comprehensive peace agreement, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on the TV NET channel.

"In the absence of a comprehensive ceasefire and peace agreement, it is proposed to conclude a limited agreement on non-strikes on energy facilities and ensuring the safety of navigation in the Black Sea," he said.

Fidan said that the grain deal was struck in 2022 under a similar principle. "Thus, not only the vessels involved in the transportation of grain, but also all commercial vessels avoided being blocked in navigation," he said.

The grain deal expired in 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that the West exported most of the Ukrainian grain to their countries, while the main purpose of the deal - grain supplies to the countries in need, including African states - was never realized.

Fidan also said that another commercial vessel was attacked in the Black Sea on Saturday, though with no consequences. The Turkish Defense Ministry previously said that it was taking the necessary measures to counter threats to civilian vessels in its exclusive economic zone.

Fidan did not rule out that some issues related to the peaceful settlement of the conflict would be resolved in Ukraine through a referendum.

"It seems that to a certain extent, a number of issues will be resolved in Ukraine through elections and a referendum, and some provisions of the peace agreement will be resolved only through a referendum," he said.

However, Fidan added that Turkey is ready to mediate.

"Both sides clearly state what they want and what they don't want. The problem is the discrepancy between what the parties want and what they don't want. This is where an intermediary is needed," he said.