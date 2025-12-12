Versatility of Russian-Turkish relations helps to cope with difficulties — Kremlin

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. Versatility and diversification of Russian-Turkish relations make it possible to cope with the pressure of third countries and difficulties at the international stage, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The leaders of Russia and Turkey had a detailed exchange of opinion on Ukraine at their meeting earlier today.