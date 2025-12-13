US lifting sanctions on Belarusian potash to take effect immediately

MINSK, December 13. /TASS/. The decision to lift US sanctions on Belarus’s potash industry will take effect immediately, Permanent Representative of Belarus to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov said.

"Mr. [US Special Envoy to Belarus John] Cole announced that a decision has been taken to fully lift US sanctions on Belarus’s potash industry. This decision has been made and will take effect immediately," he told Pervy Informatsionny TV channel.

Member of the House of Representatives (the lower chamber of parliament) of the National Assembly of Belarus Alexander Shpakovsky said earlier that the lifting of US sanctions on Belarus’potash industry is a strategic decision that will have a positive impact on the global fertilizer market.

According to him, the results of the Belarusian-American talks meet the expectations of official Minsk. "The lifting of US sanctions on the domestic potash industry is a strategic decision that will have a favorable effect on the state of the global fertilizer market and global food security,"the lawmaker wrote on his Telegram channel.

As Shpakovsky noted, following the removal of US sanctions on Belarusian potash, there are no grounds whatsoever for any other unlawful restrictive measures against the republic.

At the same time, amid the continuation and tightening of the EU’s sanctions policy, the overall situation for Belarus remains challenging. However, the lifting of US sanctions will significantly ease the country’s position on the international stage, the deputy said.

Earlier, US Special Envoy to Belarus John Cole announced following talks with the Belarusian leader that Washington had decided to lift sanctions on the country's potash industry.