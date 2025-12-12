BERLIN, December 12. /TASS/. Moscow proposes that Berlin tone down its anti-Russian rhetoric, the Russian embassy in Germany said in a statement.

"We urge the German side to tone down its anti-Russian rhetoric and stop stirring up hysteria over Russia's alleged preparations to attack one or more NATO countries," the statement said. The embassy recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly refuted "baseless speculation." "Our country does not threaten European states and confirms its interest in substantive discussions on peace initiatives in Ukraine that take into account Russia's security interests and contribute to eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict," the embassy stated.

"Against this backdrop, it is regrettable that European elites continue to focus on maintaining the Kiev regime's viability, continuing the war until the last Ukrainian, and disrupting any progress toward a peaceful settlement," the diplomats concluded.

On December 11, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, speaking at a forum in Germany, called on Europeans to prepare for the war that their "grandparents and great-grandparents" had experienced. He also once again called on NATO countries to spend more on defense.

Previously, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready to confirm in any way that it does not intend to attack European countries. According to the Russian leader, politicians who publicly claim otherwise are either "out of their minds" or "crooks," and such statements are "complete nonsense" and "outright lies." Speaking at the 80th UN General Assembly's General Debate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Russia has never had any intention of attacking NATO or the EU.